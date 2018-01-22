Bill Cosby Performs for Older Crowd in First Comedy Show Since Trial

Bill Cosby Works Older Crowd In 1st Comedy Show Since Trial

Bill Cosby is back to doing stand-up (or sit-down) for the first time since his sexual assault trial last summer ... and his crowd and venue has certainly changed.

Cosby's performing a live comedy set Monday at the LaRose Jazz Club in Philly alongside the Tony Williams Jazz Quartet, and he appears to be working a small and older crowd for now.

The disgraced comedian's retrial on sexual assault charges is set to begin in April, and a new jury selection begins at the end of March. He averted a decision this past June when a jury couldn't agree on a verdict ... ending in a mistrial.

Looks like Cosby's back to doing his thing -- well, sorta. He's also on drums tonight, apparently.