Bill Cosby Performs for Older Crowd in First Comedy Show Since Trial

Bill Cosby is back to doing stand-up (or sit-down) for the first time since his sexual assault trial last summer ... and his crowd and venue has certainly changed.

Bill Cosby jokes about his blindness at Germantown’s La Rosa Jazz Club pic.twitter.com/XnkKgg15kQ — Jeremy Roebuck (@jeremyrroebuck) January 23, 2018

Cosby's performing a live comedy set Monday at the LaRose Jazz Club in Philly alongside the Tony Williams Jazz Quartet, and he appears to be working a small and older crowd for now.

Bill Cosby, sitting on a stool in a hoodie at a Philly jazz club, telling stories and working the crowd. No mention yet of his looming trial on sexual assault charges. pic.twitter.com/D7qldKi79B — Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) January 23, 2018

The disgraced comedian's retrial on sexual assault charges is set to begin in April, and a new jury selection begins at the end of March. He averted a decision this past June when a jury couldn't agree on a verdict ... ending in a mistrial.

Bill Cosby plays the drums pic.twitter.com/VDwTvCtxfY — Jeremy Roebuck (@jeremyrroebuck) January 23, 2018

Looks like Cosby's back to doing his thing -- well, sorta. He's also on drums tonight, apparently.