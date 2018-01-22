Steve Brown Attacker Laughed Before Going Off And He Drew Blood!!!

Steve Brown Says Attacker Was Laughing Before He Stormed Stage

Comic Steve Brown says the guy who viciously attacked him during his stand-up act over the weekend was loving the show when all of a sudden he seemed to go from Jekyll to Hyde.

Steve told us what happened in the moments before his attacker stormed the stage and started wielding a mic stand like a samurai sword. Steve says he's not sure what set him off, and it didn't help that the venue's security didn't jump to his rescue.

Cops still haven't found the guy, and even with a battle wound on his arm ... Steve had to think twice when we asked if he was going to press charges.