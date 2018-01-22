Matt Lauer and Wife Arrive at Same Horse Farm Amid Rumors of Getting Kicked Out

Matt Lauer & Wife Annette Hitch Their Horses Together ... Amid Rumor He Got Booted

Matt Lauer sure doesn't look like a guy who just got kicked out of the house by his wife -- 'cause they're still showing up to the same places ... albeit separately.

Matt and his wife of 20 years, Annette Roque, both arrived Monday to a horse farm in Sag Harbor, Long Island -- this after a rumor went out this week that she'd kicked him out of their Hamptons home.

They did not arrive together, but did appear right around the same time at 11 AM ET. Annette has not filed for divorce or signaled any formal separation from her fired hubby, who was accused of sexual misconduct while at NBC's 'Today' morning show.

Hard to tell if they're still on good terms after Matt's alleged misdeeds at work. Guess we'll have to wait 'til we hear it straight from the horse's mouth.