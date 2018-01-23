Ashanti's Ride Sideswipes Car, Mom Drives Off Before Exchanging Info

Ashanti Mom-Driven Ride Sideswipes Car

EXCLUSIVE

Ashanti and her mom were involved in a car accident in Beverly Hills that left the other driver in tears.

Ashanti's mother was behind the wheel of their SUV Monday as they pulled away from a parking spot, and apparently sideswiped a much smaller silver sedan. The damage was pretty obvious, and Ashanti's mom did stop ... momentarily.

The other driver told us Ashanti got her number and info, but pulled off without sharing any of hers. She was pretty torn up about it, and she told us she plans on treating this like a hit and run.

We've reached out to Ashanti's reps, but no word back yet.