Enzo Amore Fired By WWE In Wake of Rape Allegations

WWE Fires Enzo Amore In Wake of Rape Allegations

Breaking News

The WWE has officially "released" superstar Enzo Amore in the wake of allegations he raped a woman in Arizona back in October.

The company issued a statement saying, "WWE has come to terms on the release of Eric Arndt (Enzo Amore)."

As we previously reported, the accuser went public with her story on Monday -- claiming Enzo and two friends got her "f*cked up" in a Phoenix hotel room and Enzo raped her.

The woman filed a report with the Phoenix P.D. Cops are actively investigating.

So far, no word from Enzo.

Story developing ...