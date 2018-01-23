WWE Fires Enzo Amore In Wake of Rape Allegations

Breaking News
The WWE has officially "released" superstar Enzo Amore in the wake of allegations he raped a woman in Arizona back in October.
The company issued a statement saying, "WWE has come to terms on the release of Eric Arndt (Enzo Amore)."
As we previously reported, the accuser went public with her story on Monday -- claiming Enzo and two friends got her "f*cked up" in a Phoenix hotel room and Enzo raped her.
The woman filed a report with the Phoenix P.D. Cops are actively investigating.
So far, no word from Enzo.
Story developing ...