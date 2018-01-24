Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk We Got a Beach Baby And Fly, Eagles Fly!!!

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk Take Baby to the Beach

EXCLUSIVE

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk hit the beach with their 10-month-old daughter, and while they were laser-focused on her ... Bradley's clearly got his eyes on another prize, too.

The couple hit up L.A.'s Sunset Beach Tuesday to play in the sand with Lea de Seine. Of course, she was adorable in all-white and floppy hat. She also had some fun with dad's man bun. Ya can't knock her for that.

Bradley was wearing the same thing he'll probably be wearing for the next 11 days -- a Philadelphia Eagles shirt. The diehard Philly fan's clearly loving fatherhood as much as his team's run to the Super Bowl.

#FlyLeaFly