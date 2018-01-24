Diamond Dallas Page Let Hulk Hogan Back in WWE ... He's Not Racist!

EXCLUSIVE

Diamond Dallas Page says enough is enough when it comes to the WWE's Hulk Hogan ban ... telling TMZ Sports the Hulkster's done his time and deserves a chance to rejoin the company.

"Hulk has to come back. I'm hoping that that gets seen on the WWE side," the pro wrestling legend told us at his yoga performance center in Georgia.

Of course, WWE cut ties with Hogan after his sex-tape scandal in 2015 ... when he went on a racially offensive N-word rant.

But DDP -- much like Roddy Piper (RIP), Virgil and Dennis Rodman -- says there isn't "any racist bone in his body" ... and is calling for the McMahon family to welcome Hulk back inside the ring.

FYI, Hogan has repeatedly expressed interest in a WWE comeback ... but the company released a statement before its 'Raw 25' anniversary show saying it "remains committed to its decision."