Kim and Kanye Home Buyer Spends $2 Million on The Beatles' Recording Console

Kim & Kanye Home Buyer Drops $2 Mil On Historic Beatles Recording Console

The woman who plunked down $17.8 million on Kim and Kanye's Bel-Air mansion just shelled out another $2 million for some Beatles music history.

Sources tell us Marina Acton -- a Ukrainian billionaire -- just bought the Abbey Road REDD .37 recording console. If the Abbey Road part of that stands out to you, it should -- the recording console is the same one used by The Beatles and Oasis, and was most recently owned by Lenny Kravitz.

The device didn't come cheap ... Acton paid $1.9 million for it. As for why, sources tell us Acton -- an aspiring singer -- plans to launch a single in March ... and the console will be used to record future songs.

Talk about some creative inspiration.