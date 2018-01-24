TMZ

Larry Nassar Awaits Sentencing ... Final Victims Speak

1/24/2018 6:21 AM PST

Larry Nassar Awaits Sentencing As His Final Victims Speak (LIVE STREAM)

LIVE STREAM

Larry Nassar is probably going to spend the rest of his life rotting in a jail cell ... the disgraced ex-Team USA doctor will be sentenced Wednesday in his sexual assault case after his final victims give their impact statements -- and we're live streaming the proceedings.

Through 7 days, we've heard from over 150 women and girls who Nassar assaulted, including former Team USA gymnasts Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber﻿.

Of course, the 54-year-old was already essentially going to be behind bars for life ... after getting 60 years in a separate child porn case. This time, he's facing a minimum of 25 to 40 years.

Sayonara, scumbag. 

