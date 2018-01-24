Larry Nassar Awaits Sentencing As His Final Victims Speak (LIVE STREAM)

Larry Nassar Awaits Sentencing ... Final Victims Speak

LIVE STREAM

Larry Nassar is probably going to spend the rest of his life rotting in a jail cell ... the disgraced ex-Team USA doctor will be sentenced Wednesday in his sexual assault case after his final victims give their impact statements -- and we're live streaming the proceedings.

Through 7 days, we've heard from over 150 women and girls who Nassar assaulted, including former Team USA gymnasts Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber﻿.

Of course, the 54-year-old was already essentially going to be behind bars for life ... after getting 60 years in a separate child porn case. This time, he's facing a minimum of 25 to 40 years.

Sayonara, scumbag.