'Little Women' Atlanta vs. Dallas: Trash Talking Leads To Wet 'N' Wild Fight

A clash has been a brewin' between the casts of "Little Women: Atlanta" and its Dallas sister show thanks to a bunch of online trash talking, and -- no surprise -- things got real physical.

The fight broke out between Atlanta's Sam Ortiz and Dallas' Caylea Woodbury during a talent showcase being thrown by Ms. Juicy for the new season of 'LW:ATL.'

Caylea, who raps under the alias Lil Twrk, came up from the Big D with her rapper BF D'Quan Cage to participate, but things got outta hand.

The casts from the 2 cities have been going at it for awhile, and while D'Quan gets points for chivalry, someone's not leaving with a dry eye ... or rather, just dry.