Christina Aguilera Walk 270 Feet?? That's Why I Got This Fancy Ride!!

Christina Aguilera Drives 272 Feet Instead of Walking

EXCLUSIVE

Christina Aguilera can't be bothered to use her 2 feet when she has 4 perfectly good wheels to get her around ... even if she's only going just 200 feet or so.

Christina made the rounds in WeHo Wednesday night, hitting up at least 3 places with her entourage. The last 2 were The Roger Room and The Nice Guy ... hot spots that are practically next door to each other.

Well, the 'Voice' coach took a pass on strutting the 272 feet between the establishments ... 'cause that's what normies do. Instead, Christina made the journey in Christina-Freaking-Aguilera style.

Diva's gotta diva. Also ... sweet beret!