Filmmaker Warren Miller Dead at 93

Warren Miller -- the iconic director behind dozens of legendary skiing and surfing films -- died Wednesday night in Washington state.

Miller's family announced he died of natural causes on Orcas Island. For more than 60 years, Miller's legion of fans were treated to his films in cities across the U.S. and around the world to kick off ski season.

Miller took his cameras to exotic locations to film extreme skiing and snowboarding ... and set the standard for adrenaline-fueled sports footage.

Miller produced more than 500 films and wrote 11 books. His films featured an elite roster of skiing legends ... including Otto Lang, Billy Kidd, Jimmie Heuga, Hannes Schneider and Stein Eriksen.

Warren Miller just passed away peacefully at 93. His influence on my life cannot be understated. I’m forever grateful that my family and I got to know him. May his mantra for seizing the day become yours:



“If you don’t do it this year, you’ll be one year older when you do.” pic.twitter.com/JLm2sbcsLi — Chris Sacca (@sacca) January 25, 2018

Miller was born in Hollywood, played basketball at USC and served in the Navy during World War II ... before devoting his life to adventure sports. He was 93.

