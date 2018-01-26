Dana White Strongly Hints at Stipe vs. Cormier ... for Heavyweight Belt

Dana White Strongly Hints He's 'Working On' Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier

It's pretty obvious Dana White is "working on" Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier ... even though he won't come out and say it.

The UFC honcho did everything short of confirm negotiations on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weeknights on FS1) ... telling the guys he LOVES the idea of a champ vs. champ superfight for the heavyweight title.

"We’re working on something fun right now ... could be Cormier," Dana said with a smile when we asked him about Stipe's future.

Of course, Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones are potential wild cards ... but both are still suspended for doping.

So, with no other crazy options on the table ... all signs point to Cormier (the light heavyweight champ) being offered the next shot.