Grammy Awards NYC Florists Flooded with White Rose Requests

The white rose movement at the Grammys has florists scrambling to fill TONS of orders ... the demand is so overwhelming they've had to turn away business.

We talked to a bunch of NYC flower shops who tell us they've fielded a crazy number of requests for white roses that Grammy attendees plan to wear Sunday at Madison Square Garden. As you know ... guests are wearing them to show solidarity with the Time's Up movement. It's music's version of the black gowns at the Golden Globes.

Kelly Clarkson, Halsey, Cyndi and Rita Ora are among the many artists who plan to take part. We're told Warner Music Group alone ordered 100 white roses for their Grammy festivities.

Business is so good one shop owner tells us they've sold out. Another shop owner tells us it received a request for a whopping 50k white roses ... but the short notice doomed their ability to fulfill the order.