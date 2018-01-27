AVN Adult Entertainment Expo Porn's Hottest Stars On Display in Vegas

Porn Stars on Display at the 2018 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo in Vegas

Fans of the adult entertainment biz got an eyeful of hundreds of today's hottest stars up close and personal ... and the fun's still going on at the naughty convention.

Porn actresses packed the 2018 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas Friday to meet and greet their adoring fans, snap pics and sign autographs. The industry convention kicked off Wednesday and ends today.



Stars like Bailey Brooke, Joanna Angel, Gina Valentina, Honey Gold, Nikki Benz and many more repped their porn brands and websites ... Brazzers, Reality Kings, Digital Playground and Vixen among them.

As we reported ... Stormy Daniels is also in town for AVN weekend and headlined a strip club Friday night. The 'AVN Awards Show' takes place tonight.