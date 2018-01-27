Donald Trump Not a Feminist

Donald Trump Tells Piers Morgan, 'I Wouldn't Say I'm a Feminist'

We pretty much already knew it, but now he's come out and said it himself -- Donald Trump is not a feminist.

British news host Piers Morgan tweeted a quote from his recent interview with the Prez, in which Trump apparently says, "‘No, I wouldn't say I'm a feminist. I mean, I think that would be, maybe, going too far. I'm for women, I'm for men, I’m for everyone."

He tells me: ‘No, I wouldn't say I'm a feminist. I mean, I think that would be, maybe, going too far. I'm for women, I'm for men, I’m for everyone.'

Full interview, Sunday, ITV, 10pm.

As we reported ... millions of women across the country and world marched in major cities last week to speak out against Trump, while also advocating for fair treatment, equal pay, and to end sexual assault and harassment.

Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least 15 women. He's repeatedly denied the claims.