'Baby Driver' Star Ansel Elgort Sings Karaoke for Friend's Birthday

Ansel Elgort Baby Does Karaoke ... No Earbuds Necessary!

Ansel Elgort practically recreated a scene from his blockbuster film this weekend -- except this time, he actually belted out the words ... and it was just as charming.

The "Baby Driver" star hit up a high school pal's 23rd karaoke birthday party Saturday night with his GF, Violetta Komyshan, in NYC -- where he stepped up for at least a couple songs.

Ansel sang along to Khalid's "Location" and The Temptations' "My Girl" -- seemingly trying to channel his inner Baby from the flick ... and we gotta say, it's almost spot-on.

It's a little hard to tell through the group sing-along here, but this dude can actually croon. Just ask James Corden and Jamie Foxx.