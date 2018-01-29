Meek Mill $10k Donation to Colin Kaepernick ... from Prison

Meek Mill Joins Colin Kaepernick $10k Donation Initiative from Prison

Meek Mill isn't gonna let being behind bars stop him from joining Colin Kaepernick's cause ... becoming the latest celeb to join Kaepernick's $10k for 10-day initiative.

You might've heard -- for the final $100k of Colin's $1 million pledge for social justice, Kaep's been partnering with huge names in sports and entertainment to match individual $10k donations.

So far, Serena Williams, Snoop Dogg, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant have all stepped up.

And now, Colin's second-to-last donation has come from the rapper -- who's currently serving 2 to 4 years for a probation violation Kaep's spoken out against in the past.

"Despite my brother’s current circumstances, he continues to stay involved and connected in the community of his hometown of Philly," Colin said.

"I’ve spoken to Meek Mill several times since his incarceration and during one of these calls, is when he pledged ... we’re both donating $10,000 each for a combined $20,000 to Philadelphia’s Youth Service Inc."

Respect.