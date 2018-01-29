Playboy Mansion Repairs Greenlit Ahead of Historic Monument Approval

Playboy Mansion's Already Getting Historic Monument Protection

EXCLUSIVE

The Playboy Mansion desperately needs a fix up, and the work just got approved by the folks who will, most likely, designate Hef's old crib a city landmark ... TMZ has learned.

The mansion's new owner, Daren Metropoulos, has been cleared to replace plumbing and to repair dry rot and termite damage. The city of Los Angeles issued permits for the work earlier this week, but Daren had an extra hurdle due to the push to make it an Historic-Cultural Monument.

City officials tell us the Monument application is currently under consideration, which means renovations would normally be on hold. We're told the permits were approved in this case because the mansion's in a bad way, and it was critical for the work to be done ASAP.

As we reported, Playboy sold the mansion to Metropoulos in 2016 for $100 million, and Hugh Hefner was allowed to live in the crib until he died in September 2017.

We're told the Historic-Cultural Monument designation is almost a lock to be approved, and should be decided within the next 30 days.