Tyga's a Wanted Man for Failing to Pay $236k Judgment

Tyga seems to be back to his old tricks of refusing to pay money he owes, and this time he might get arrested for it ... TMZ has learned.

There's a bench warrant out for the rapper after he failed to show up to a court hearing. Tyga was supposed to give the judge a rundown of his available assets to satisfy a $236k judgment against him.

TMZ broke the story ... Shyanne Riekena sued Tyga's company and won, claiming she sustained serious head injuries when a light stand came crashing down on her during one of his concerts.

Tyga's company was eventually ordered to pony up, but she still hasn't been paid and the judgment has swelled to more than $250k.

We've reached out to Tyga, so far no word back.