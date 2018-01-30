Mark Salling Dead From Suicide by Hanging

'Glee' Star Mark Salling Dead at 35 From Suicide by Hanging (UPDATE)

11:05 AM PT -- Law enforcement sources tell us Salling's body was found hanging from a tree.

10:45 AM PT -- We're told police received a call to do a "welfare check" on Salling and somehow that led them to the baseball field where his body was found. We're told Salling had been dead for some time.

Our sources say a family member came to the LAPD station at 3 AM Tuesday to report Salling as a missing person.

We're told homicide detectives are on scene to rule out foul play, but they say all signs point to suicide by hanging.

Mark Salling committed suicide by hanging, according to law enforcement ... TMZ has learned.

We're told his body was found near a riverbed in Sunland ... the area where he lived. Law enforcement tells us Salling was hanging from a tree.

We've learned the address where Salling was found dead near a little league field adjacent to a creek.

The former "Glee" star was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors.

Prosecutors say he had 50,000 images of underage children.

Sentencing in the case was set for March. He was expected to get 4 to 7 years in prison as part of a plea deal.

TMZ broke the story ... Salling had cut his wrists back in August and it appeared to be a suicide attempt, although his lawyer denied it.

Salling was 35.