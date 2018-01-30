Milton Bradley Is a Suspect In Domestic Violence Investigation Again

Milton Bradley Suspect In Dom. Violence Investigation ... Again

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-MLB star Milton Bradley is the suspect in a domestic violence investigation -- less than 2 years after he spent 15 months in jail for a previous incident.

TMZ Sports has learned ... cops were called to Bradley's L.A. home on Sunday where a woman told police the former MLB All-Star roughed her up during a heated argument.

39-year-old Bradley was not in the home when cops arrived. We're told the woman did not require medical attention.

Cops are investigating and are trying to get in touch with Bradley, ASAP.

Of course, Bradley has a well-documented history of domestic violence. In 2013, he was convicted of beating up his previous wife, Monique, and was sentenced to 32 months in jail.

According to the L.A. Country Sheriff's Dept. records, Bradley was released on August 24, 2016 after only 15 months.

Bradley played for 8 teams during his 11-year MLB career that started in 2000 and ended in 2011 -- including the Dodgers, Cubs, Rangers and Mariners. He reportedly made more than $46 MILLION.

Multiple attempts to reach Bradley were unsuccessful.