Omarosa Could Score $500,000 on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Omarosa $500k Payout On The Line For 'Celeb Big Brother'

Omarosa's latest reality gig on "Celebrity Big Brother" gives her a chance at a massive payout ... and the longer she survives the house, the more cash she'll walk away with.

Sources close to the production tell TMZ, each of the show's celeb house guests signed a base deal of about $200k. We're told the longer the celebs stick around, the more they can get paid. Our sources say the winner will take home a cool $500k.

The cash won't come easy -- O's up against world class athletes Chuck Liddell and Metta World Peace, singer Mark McGrath and 'Housewife' Brandi Glanville -- just to name a few.

May the best most cut-throat celeb win!