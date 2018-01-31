Saints' Alvin Kamara: We Don't Hate Marcus Williams & Yes, I Look Like Lil Uzi Vert

Saints' Alvin Kamara No, We Don't Hate Marcus Williams Yes, I Look Like Lil Uzi Vert

EXCLUSIVE

Saints' record-breaking rookie Alvin Kamara says the team is already over Marcus Williams' historic missed tackle against the Vikings ... telling TMZ Sports the team is 100% behind their guy.

Kamara also admits he looks almost exactly like rap superstar Lil Uzi Vert.

We got Alvin out at LAX and asked him how the team responded to Williams after he missed Stefon Diggs with no time left on the clock, allowing the Vikings to pull off the Minnesota Miracle.

"Obviously he was down on himself, but we have a supportive locker room and we all picked him up and let him know that it's not just on you."

Now to the important news ... Kamara looks like Uzi, it's a thing. We asked him about it, and he addressed it, cooly and calmly just like Uzi would've. It's pretty uncanny.