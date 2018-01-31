George Lopez Is Quitting Golf Until Trump Passes Clean DREAM Act

George Lopez I Quit Golf!!! Until Trump Passes DREAM

George Lopez is ditching his love affair with golf to stand in solidarity with DACA.

We got the comedian leaving the Laugh Factory Tuesday night in WeHo and asked him about Trump's first State of the Union address. GLo laughed it off, but then got serious about the DREAM Act -- which would allow undocumented children of immigrants to go to school, work and eventually become U.S. residents.

Seems like George had a few drinks before we got him, but it also seems like he's dead serious about the protest.

He's scheduled to host his 11th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic in May ... so, the clock's ticking.