Paris Hilton & Porn Star Play Kim Kardashian for Yeezy Season 6

Kim Kardashian got a major makeover ... as in, she's now Paris Hilton. Or Paris is her ... it's confusing. But very hot.

P played Kim K dress up -- rocking a classic Kim outfit while sucking on a lollipop (also a Kim classic) -- for Kanye West's Yeezy Season 6 campaign.

She wasn't alone ... Kanye also enlisted a ton of hot models -- Abigail Ratchford, Amina Blue, Bad Girls Club twins Shannon and Shannade Clermont and porn's own Lela Star -- to kopy Kim. Some even went fully nude.

The saying goes ... accept no imitations, but not in this case.