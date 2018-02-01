Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid You Stole My Pic!!! At Least Help the Deer, Says Rescue Owner

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Accused of Stealing Deer Pic

Dear Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, if you're gonna straight-up jack photos of a cute, fuzzy deer ... at least tag the rightful owner who's trying to rescue Bambi.

The owner of Fuzzy Fawn Wildlife Rescue tells TMZ ... she has no problem with Kendall grabbing the pic and sharing it with her 87 million Instagram followers. Bella reposted it to her IG story.

Problem is ... the owner, Fuzzy Fawn (that's really her nickname), says Kendall and Bella never gave her credit, and didn't even tag her rescue org -- which rehabs and releases sickly deer in Buffalo, New York.

Fuzzy says Kendall and Bella could have done her a HUGE solid by exposing their followers to her website and giving animal lovers a chance to donate. The group rehabbed 78 fawns last year at a cost of about $500 each.

In this case, turns out Mom knows best -- Yolanda Hadid credited Fuzzy Fawn last year in a post.