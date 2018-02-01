Stan Lee Rushed to Hospital ... Ticker Trouble, Bub!

Stan Lee Rushed to Hospital for Irregular Heartbeat

EXCLUSIVE

Stan Lee was rushed to a hospital after falling ill at home ... TMZ has learned

Sources close to the comic book legend tell us ... Lee was taken to Cedars-Sinai Wednesday night after suffering shortness of breath and an irregular heartbeat. We're told he's still there, but in stable condition.

The 95-year-old cancelled 2 major convention appearances last year for an illness, though he never revealed the specifics of his health struggles.

We've reached out to a rep for Lee ... so far, no word back.