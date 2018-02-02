Kevin Hart Watch Out for That Train!!!

Kevin Hart's Super Bowl Near Miss, Dodges Train in Minneapolis

EXCLUSIVE

Kevin Hart pulled a great escape Friday ... narrowly dodging a passenger train!

For one scary second, it looked like Kev might become the first casualty of the Super Bowl LII events in and around Minneapolis. We got him leaving Cowboy Jack's in downtown, and started talking about the "Martin" reboot. Kevin was so excited to talk about it ... neither he, nor our photog, noticed the light rail train coming down the tracks.

Watch his security team spring into action, but really ... you gotta watch for the look on Kevin's face when he hears the train's horn sound.

Happy to report, crisis averted.