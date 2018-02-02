Scott Baio Fights Back Tears Reacting To Nicole Eggert's Latest Shot

Scott Baio Fights Back Tears Over Nicole Eggert Invoking Daughter in War of Words

EXCLUSIVE

Scott Baio was rendered speechless and moved to tears when he heard Nicole Eggert has brought his daughter into their war over her claims of sexual harassment on the set of "Charles in Charge."

Scott couldn't even process Nicole's comment Friday, "I'd like to see him come clean for the sake of his daughter. Be a good parent."

Baio felt Eggert sunk to new lows with her comment, and was so distraught he had to end his interview on "TMZ Live."

Scott has strongly denied Nicole's allegations.