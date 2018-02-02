The Temptations' Lead Singer Dennis Edwards Dead at 74

The Temptations' Lead Singer Dennis Edwards Dead at 74

Breaking News

Dennis Edwards -- lead singer of the legendary group, The Temptations -- has died in Chicago ... according to his family.

Edwards sang Grammy-winning songs for the Motown icons like "Papa was a Rollin' Stone" and "Cloud Nine" ... along with hits like "Ball of Confusion" and "I Can't Get Next to You."

Although Dennis was on-again, off-again with the group in the late '70s and '80s as the lineup changed frequently.... he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 with The Temptations.

Edwards -- a native of Detroit -- took over lead singer duties from David Ruffin in 1968 and continued The Temptations run of smash hits.

His 75th birthday was Saturday.

Dennis was 74.

RIP