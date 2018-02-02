Travis Scott Working Double Time Super Bowl LII Weekend

Travis Scott Working A Double Shift Super Bowl LII Weekend

No one can physically be two places at once, but Travis Scott is going to come pretty damn close Saturday before the Super Bowl.

The rapper has 2 gigs scheduled for the same night ... and they're about 1,500 miles apart. First, Travis has a show around midnight in Minneapolis, which is then followed by a show in Vegas.

Sources close to the rapper tell is in order to lock Travis down, promoter Jefferson Agar of Twin Cities Live had to make sure he could attend both gigs. We're told they shelled out around $50k for a private jet that'll take Travis from L.A. to Minneapolis and then to Las Vegas ... all in the span of a few hours.

Tix are still available for Scott's Super Bowl gig ... so if you've ever wanted to see a time traveler -- or the next best thing -- you still got a chance.