Mel B's 'America's Got Talent' Days Numbered, Queen Latifah Waiting in Wings

'America's Got Talent' Fed up with Mel B Eyeing Queen Latifah!!!

Mel B's become a major thorn in the side of "America's Got Talent" producers, who now want to kick her to the curb ... and Queen Latifah's their first option to replace her.

'AGT' production sources tell TMZ ... Mel's been butting heads with people on set and producers think she comes with too much "baggage" for the amount of money the Spice Girl's getting paid. We're told the situation worsened while Mel was enmeshed in her intense divorce from Stephen Belafonte.

You'll recall ... she's feuded on camera with Simon Cowell ... tossing a drink at him, but we're told there's been even more tension behind the scenes.

We're told producers wanna replace Mel with Queen Latifah by next season. One potential hurdle is the fact QL's under contract with the FOX series, "Star."

'AGT' judge auditions begin in 5 weeks -- so, time ain't exactly on their side.