Super Bowl LII 100° Hot WAGs (Even Though Minneapolis is Totally Freezing)

Patriots vs. Eagles: Hottest WAGS of Super Bowl LII

While the Patriots and Eagles duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy ... the REAL competition is right before your eyes -- the best WAGS of Super Bowl LII!!

The temperature is expected to be 3-degrees in Minneapolis when the teams kick off later today ... but one quick look at these lucky players' ladies is all you need to escape the cold.

From Danny Amendola's model GF, Olivia Culpo, to Nelson Agholor's bae, Viviana Volpicelli, these receivers have proven they can make some amazing catches.

Check out all the pics ... no matter what happens on the field today, this is proof they're all winners.