2/5/2018 12:17 PM PST

Fox News' Bret Baier Lost Super Bowl Bet to CNN's Jake Tapper

Honestly didn't see this one coming ... a FOX News reporter made a friendly Super Bowl bet with CNN's Jake Tapper -- and the REAL winner is a charity for military vets. 

We spotted FOX News chief political anchor Bret Baier at LAX and asked about the politics that surrounded Super Bowl LII. 

That's when Baier revealed that he was rooting for the Patriots and made a bet with Eagles fan Jake Tapper. Winner had to donate $250 to the charity of the other anchor's choice. 

Baier said Tapper picked a charity to help homeless military vets.

Props to both guys! 

