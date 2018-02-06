Lance Bass 'NSYNC Is Reuniting Soon (This I Promise You)

Lance Bass Says 'NSYNC Is Reuniting Soon

'NSYNC was a no-go during Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Halftime Show, but the guys will be getting back together soon, according to Lance Bass.

We got Lance leaving Craig's Monday night with husband Michael Turchin where he confirmed the boy band would reunite for their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Rumors they'd be getting a star on the Walk of Fame surfaced last year, so it appears it's really happening ... no word yet if they'll perform.

As for being shut out of the Halftime Show, doesn't sound like Lance is harboring any ill feelings at JT about it.