Malcolm Butler Breaks Silence Denies Off-the-Field Incidents

Malcolm Butler Breaks Silence, Denies Off-the-Field Incidents

Breaking News

Malcolm Butler says he did NOT miss curfew during the week of the Super Bowl -- and says all reports that he was punished for off-the-field activities are "false."

The New England Patriots star only saw the field on one play during Sunday's game despite being one of the best players on defense.

There were reports he missed curfew because he was out at a Rick Ross concert. Others said he had been caught with weed.

But Butler says it's all B.S. -- explaining, "During Super Bowl week I never attended any concert, missed curfew, or participated any of the ridiculous activities being reported. They are not only false, but hurtful, to me and my family."

"Although I wish I could have contributed more to help my team win, I have to get ready for the next opportunity. Moving forward I will do what I have always done to work hard, and prepare for next season to be the best I can be on and off the field."

Butler says during Super Bowl week, he visited his family every night.

"Finally, I want to apologize to any offended by my language reported immediately after the game during a very emotional time," Butler said.

"It was out of character for me and my character, and heart with Gods' help is what got me to where I am today. I can't wait for the 2018 season to get here. I will be ready!"