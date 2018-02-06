Rep. Jackie Speier On Sexual Harassment Bill Changing Everything

Rep. Jackie Speier Declares Victory for Women in D.C. With New Harassment Bill

Rep. Jackie Speier says the House of Representatives' vote Tuesday morning could totally revamp how Washington D.C. handles sexual harassment ... and insists Time's Up on Capitol Hill, too.

We got the California congresswoman on her way into the vote, and she explained exactly how politicians are finally addressing the age-old problem of sexual harassment and abuse in the Capitol.

Speier's been pushing for change since referencing an unnamed list of her peers who'd secretly settled sexual harassment suits with taxpayer money. She says this new bill makes sure this never happens again.

As for the alleged "creep list" -- she explains why she's not naming names yet.