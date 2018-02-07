Ksenia Sobchak says Stop Calling Her Russia's Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton ain't got s*** on Ksenia Sobchak, so stop making the comparison ... says Russia's presidential candidate.
We got Ksenia outside the National Press Club building Tuesday in D.C. and our poor bastard had the audacity to preface his question about her presidential run against Vladimir Putin by reminding Ksenia she's being hailed as Russia's Paris Hilton.
Ksenia -- a former Playboy model and socialite whose father was St. Petersburg's first democratically elected mayor and once mentored a young Vladimir -- schools our guy with her impressive credentials.
You'd think our guy learned his lesson ... but he asks her if she'll ask President Donald Trump for advice at Thursday's National Prayer Breakfast event. Ksenia proceeds to make our guy her bitch.