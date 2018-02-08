Donald Trump I'm Better Than Obama!!! Well, At Least For Today

Donald Trump Boasts Higher Approval Rating Than Barack Obama

EXCLUSIVE

Donald Trump claims he's doing a better job than President Obama was on this day in 2010 ... and he wants everybody to know about it.

An email sent to Trump supporters from 45's website Thursday reads, "President Trump has a stronger approval rating (48%) today than Barack Obama (44%) did in 2010 on this same day. But we bet you won't hear it from the media."

In addition to the message, Trump asks his supporters to take a poll rating his job performance to, "make sure the media KNOWS the American people are fully behind President Trump."

It's unclear exactly where Trump got his approval numbers from ... but with poll options like, "Great, Good, Okay and other" it makes it pretty tough for 45 to fail.

It's the little victories ...