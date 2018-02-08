Jimmy Garoppolo Gets PAID, $137 MILLION Contract with 49ers

TMZ

Jimmy Garoppolo I'M HANDSOME & WEALTHY ... $137 Mil Deal with 49ers

2/8/2018 10:45 AM PST

Turns out, sitting behind Tom Brady for all those years paid off BIG for Jimmy Garoppolo -- dude just inked a $137.5 MILLION deal with the 49ers!!

The 2nd handsomest QB in the league's contract is one of the biggest deals in NFL history. 

FYI, Jimmy G is only 26 years old -- kid's doing well!!!

Jimmy led the 49ers to a 5-0 record in games he started in after he was traded out of New England in the middle of the 2017 season.

Better send Bill Belichick a thank-you gift!!!

Garoppolo was selected by the Patriots in the 2nd round of the 2014 draft after a solid career at Eastern Illinois.

Unclear if he's dating anybody ... but his DMs are about to BLOW UP!

