Kim Kardashian I Might Act with Millie Bobby Brown 'Stranger Things' Have Happened!

Kim Kardashian Teases 'Stranger Things' Appearance with Millie Bobby Brown

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence with the paparazzi -- and the first words out of her mouth are gonna send "Stranger Things" fans into a frenzy.

We got Kim Wednesday leaving her DASH store and fired off a bunch of questions to see if she'd finally bite for once. Turns out, Millie Bobby Brown got her talking.

Thank you @KimKardashian for my amazing gifts! You’re the best. My Valentines Day came early💕 pic.twitter.com/y41Ug87zvy — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) February 6, 2018

Kim recently gifted Millie a set from her new fragrance line, Kimoji Hearts, and Millie was clearly grateful. The 2 ladies have kinda been fangirling over each other as of late.

In light of their newfound friendship, we ask Kim if she'd ever consider a guest spot on the hit Netflix show. It's possible ... apparently it's her fave. Well, 2nd fave ... Millie, too, actually.