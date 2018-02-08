High School Phenom Mac McClung Is NBA Ready NOW, Says Cousin Riff Raff

Hoops Phenom Mac McClung He's NBA Ready Right Now ... Says Cousin Riff Raff

High school hoops phenom Mac McClung is already a viral sensation for his insane dunks -- but his cousin Riff Raff says he's a REAL DEAL player who will dominate the NBA.

Yeah, they're really blood-related ... and Riff Raff tells TMZ Sports he couldn't be prouder of the 18-year-old stud, who's already verbally committed to Georgetown.

In fact, the rapper says Mac's latest Instagram highlight -- a between-the-legs dunk ON A FASTBREAK (did we mention the kid's just 6'2''??) -- proves he's ready to hang with NBA players right now.

2019 NBA Draft is just 16 months away ...