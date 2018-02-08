Stitches Scores Sweeeeet Deal in Gun Case

Rapper Stitches Strikes Plea Deal in Gun Case

EXCLUSIVE

Stitches has a real reason to smile -- no need for that tat across his face -- because his lawyer scored him a pretty damn good deal in his felony gun case.

The rapper struck a plea deal that'll place him in an intervention program instead of behind bars following his January 2017 arrest for carrying a Glock and 2 magazines of ammo in his car.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ ... Stitches can't possess any firearms until he obtains a gun license. He must also complete 25 hours of community service and a firearm safety course.

TMZ broke the story ... Cops busted Stitches in Miami after pulling out of a handicap parking spot. Stitches tells TMZ he's thankful the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office is giving him this opportunity for a fresh start.

This calls for more kisses from Stitches.