Stormi Webster Birth Certificate Released ... New Dr. On the Job!!!

Stormi Webster's Birth Certificate Released

EXCLUSIVE

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott let the cat out of the bag on Stormi's first name, but now we have more deets from her birth certificate, like her full name -- it's just Stormi Webster, no middle name.

The doc -- obtained by TMZ -- confirms the baby was born at Cedars-Sinai in L.A. Thursday, February 1 at 4:43 PM and weighed in at 8 lbs. 9 oz. For once, the Jenner-Kardashian's go-to doc, Dr. Paul Crane, did NOT do the honors. Stormi was brought into this world by Dr. Thais Aliabadi.

As we reported ... Kylie announced Stormi's birth Sunday a couple hours before the Super Bowl, and released a vid about the pregnancy she managed to keep on the DL for 9 months.