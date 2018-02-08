Taylor Swift Bad Blood with Karlie? Ask Katy Perry!!!

Taylor Swift's Pal Karlie Kloss Hints at Bad Blood, Hangs with Katy Perry

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss aren't just a little on the outs ... it's looking like that bridge is TOTALLY burned, and Karlie's standing with Katy Perry waving from the other side.

Paps got Karlie with Katy and NYT bestselling author, Derek Blasberg, grabbing sushi in L.A. Wednesday night. The key thing here, of course, is Karlie and Katy hanging together.

Here's why it matters -- Karlie and former BFF Taylor haven't hung out in a minute ... not since their "Bad Blood" squad days back in 2015. And everyone knows Taylor and Katy's rocky relationship.

Adding fuel to the fire, Karlie appeared to shade T-Swift earlier this year with her LOVE Advent calendar shoot, which she posted with the caption, "Swish swish" -- a clear nod to Katy's diss track about Taylor.

The night out with Katy convinces us ... Karlie and Tay are never, ever getting back together.