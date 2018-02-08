Ted Cruz Gives Nancy Pelosi Advice on Record-Long Marathon Speeches

Ted Cruz Pelosi Shoulda Done This ... Before Marathon House Speech

EXCLUSIVE

Nancy Pelosi's record-setting speech in the House of Representatives probably would've gone longer if she'd consulted with the modern-day king of filibusters ... Ted Cruz.

We got the Senator Thursday at the D.C. Prayer Breakfast, where we asked what the hardest part was about giving a marathon speech in Congress. He would know ... he's up there with a 21-hour diatribe against Obamacare, when he famously read "Green Eggs and Ham."

Ted says Rand Paul -- who's also experienced in long speeches -- gave him some great advice that might've served Pelosi well for her own relatively meager record address.

Here's a hint ... comfort below the belt is KEY.