DeAndre' Bembry Appeared to Be Drag Racing, Cops Say

ATL Hawks player DeAndre' Bembry was racing another car at speeds estimated to be close to 150 mph when he was pulled over early Friday morning, cops tell TMZ Sports.

As we previously reported, Bembry was clocked at 128 mph in a 55 mph zone in his purple Dodge Charger -- and was pulled over and arrested for reckless driving and speeding.

Now, the Atlanta PD says there was a SECOND car involved.

"Both vehicles were changing lanes and appeared to be racing each other as they traveled on I-85 approaching the Buford Highway exit at speeds visually estimated to be close to 150 mph in a 55-mph speed limit zone."

"The officer was not able to obtain an exact speed on the first vehicle."

"Using his speed detection device, the officer was able to determine the second vehicle was traveling at 128 mph. The officer then observed the vehicle suddenly slow down and change lanes to exit the expressway utilizing the Buford Highway exit lane."

Bembry was later transported to city jail and the car was impounded.