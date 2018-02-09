Malcolm-Jamal Warner Says Omarosa's Off Base with Trump-Cosby Comparison

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Omarosa's Wrong!!! Trump and Cosby Not the Same Deal

Malcolm-Jamal Warner thinks Omarosa's Donald Trump-Bill Cosby comparison is unfair ... because she knew what she was getting into BEFORE she went to work with the Prez.

The former 'Cosby Show' star was at LAX Friday when he addressed Omarosa's convo on "Celebrity Big Brother" with Keshia Knight-Pulliam. She tried to justify being loyal to Trump by pointing out Keshia stuck by Cosby during his sexual assault trial.

MJW's not having it, and explains he and Keshia grew up with Cosby -- long before the flood of sexual misconduct allegations -- and considered him family.

Malcolm adds ... Omarosa made a conscious choice to get in with Trump, despite all his controversial comments on the campaign trail.

He's got a theory on what she's really trying to do, though.