Paris Hilton Stop Calling US Female DJs ... It's Just DJ

Paris Hilton Wants To Take The Female Out of Female DJ

EXCLUSIVE

Paris Hilton thinks Steve Aoki is all wrong when he rails that there are no female DJs.

We got the DJ/entrepreneur and fiance Chris Zylka Thursday at LAX and asked about Aoki's gripe that there's no gender equality in the EDM world, but Paris quickly schooled us on some of the best female DJs in the game.

We crossed out the word female because Paris thinks it makes no difference whether a dude or a chick spins tunes. But on Aoki's broader point -- that there are no female DJs -- Paris ticks off a bunch.